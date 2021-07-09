Frax Share Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00009034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $49.40 million and $17.89 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00116421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00162345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,836.37 or 1.00292143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00935478 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

