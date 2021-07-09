Freicoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 110% against the US dollar. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $525,885.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000251 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

