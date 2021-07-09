Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 1,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

