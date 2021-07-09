Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39.

FRPT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

