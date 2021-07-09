Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 3,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

