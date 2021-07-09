frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of frontdoor worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in frontdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in frontdoor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in frontdoor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in frontdoor by 32.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.