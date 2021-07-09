Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $94.10 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Function X has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.10 million and approximately $290,513.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,453.98 or 0.99918007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007327 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00057443 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 321,060,115 coins and its circulating supply is 306,858,366 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

