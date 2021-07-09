Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $94.10 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Function X has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.10 million and approximately $290,513.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,453.98 or 0.99918007 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039573 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007327 BTC.
- HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010406 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00057443 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002797 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006256 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
