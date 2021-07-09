Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $226,776.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00163782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.21 or 0.99847844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00941126 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

