Fusible Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $254,230.77 and $221.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fusible has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.48 or 1.00033592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.00943220 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.