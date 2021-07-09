FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $16,872.86 and approximately $7.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

