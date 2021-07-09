Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,140 ($41.02) target price on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 3,128 ($40.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 48.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,828.71. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

