G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $463.83 Million

Brokerages expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $463.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $471.70 million and the lowest is $460.80 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $297.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.52 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

