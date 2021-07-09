Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,538,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

