Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

VMC opened at $172.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $114.43 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

