Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 21,470 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 536.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $420.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.28 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

