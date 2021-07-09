Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Federal Signal worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $38.79 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

