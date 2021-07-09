Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Masimo by 42.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 26.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo by 225.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Masimo by 91.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $261.34 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

