Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Cameco worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 256.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,620 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -301.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

