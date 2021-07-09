Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,184,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMY. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

