Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chemed by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $475.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

