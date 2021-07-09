Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.87% of The Eastern worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Eastern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Eastern by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Eastern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Eastern in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Eastern in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Eastern alerts:

Shares of The Eastern stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.