Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of M.D.C. worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

MDC opened at $48.66 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

