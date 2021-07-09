Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $82.10 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.