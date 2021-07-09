Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.