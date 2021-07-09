Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.72% of PetIQ worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $37.51 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

