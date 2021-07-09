Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 380,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

AMT opened at $277.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.32. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $280.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

