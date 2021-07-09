Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $186.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

