Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.78% of WideOpenWest worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

