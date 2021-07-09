Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

