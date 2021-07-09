Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.48 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of SSR Mining worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.