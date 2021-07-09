Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.71 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Ashland Global worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after buying an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.