Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Portland General Electric worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

