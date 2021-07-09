Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $6.12 Million in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 605,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.64% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

