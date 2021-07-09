Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 118,754 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,754 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $38.06 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

