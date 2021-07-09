Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 125,125 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,125 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Nomad Foods worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after acquiring an additional 583,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

