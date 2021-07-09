Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $472.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

