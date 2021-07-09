Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of UL opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

