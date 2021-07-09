Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,460 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.53. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $483.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

