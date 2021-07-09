Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $52.71 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

