Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,746,380. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.