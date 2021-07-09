Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.24% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.10 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.