Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 47,000 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5,600.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,156 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NYSE TAP opened at $52.73 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.