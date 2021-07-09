Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 66,474 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,474 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Valvoline worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

