Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Integer worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $92.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

