Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $8.95 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Coherent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COHR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $255.16 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.55.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.