Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 76,463.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 358,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 357,847 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,242.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 335,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 325,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

FANG stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.