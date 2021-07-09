Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

