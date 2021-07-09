Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.56% of Middlesex Water worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $82.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

