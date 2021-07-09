Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $19.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.29 million to $19.40 million. Gaia reported sales of $16.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of GAIA opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 million, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gaia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.