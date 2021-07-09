Galectin Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 21,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,076% compared to the typical daily volume of 995 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

GALT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.56. 1,937,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.